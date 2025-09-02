Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (62-75) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-88)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.59 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 5-9, 4.03 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (5-9). Woods Richardson's team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woods Richardson's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. The White Sox have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Martin's 19 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 19 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 6-13 in those matchups.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (62.7%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-White Sox, Minnesota is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +122 playing on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Twins are +136 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -164.

The over/under for the Twins versus White Sox game on Sept. 2 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 39 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 18 of 30 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 65-67-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 130 total times this season. They've gone 46-84 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 32-65 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (33%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-64-8).

The White Sox have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 74-59-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is sixth in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season. He's batting .252.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Larnach brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two walks and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.293/.384.

Lee takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .238 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 117 hits while slugging .432. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has 14 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.

Mike Tauchman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .275.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

