Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (29-33) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-29)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

MIN: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 5-1, 3.21 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-5, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (5-1) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (0-5) will take the ball for the White Sox. Bradley's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Fedde's seven starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 3-4 in Fedde's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (59.7%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The Twins vs White Sox moneyline has Minnesota as a -154 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The White Sox are -162 to cover, and the Twins are +134.

Twins versus White Sox on June 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 61 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 34-27-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've finished 23-25 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-24-1).

The White Sox have gone 34-25-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .548, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 66th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 70th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in MLB.

Lee has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .322 this season.

Josh Bell has been key for Minnesota with 50 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Bell brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with three doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 98th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a slugging percentage of .395, a team-high for the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .272 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

6/2/2026: 6-4 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2026: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/28/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/27/2026: 15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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