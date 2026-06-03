Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 3

Will Yordan Alvarez or Oneil Cruz hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 61 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 61 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Adam Frazier (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Matt Vierling (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 57 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 57 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Gavin Sheets (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Athletics at Chicago Cubs

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 48 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 52 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 52 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 60 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Trevor Larnach (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds