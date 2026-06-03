Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Washington Nationals playing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (31-31) vs. Miami Marlins (28-34)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Marlins.TV

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-108) | MIA: (-108)

WSH: (-108) | MIA: (-108) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155)

WSH: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 4.02 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 5-0, 2.97 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Max Meyer (5-0, 2.97 ERA). Alvarez and his team were 3-2-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Alvarez appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and won. The Marlins have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Meyer's starts. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for four Meyer starts this season -- they lost each time.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (53.3%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Marlins, Washington is the favorite at -108, and Miami is -108 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

Nationals versus Marlins, on June 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 2-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 62 opportunities.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 38-24-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've gone 7-24 in those games.

Miami is 7-24 (winning only 22.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-22-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 27-34-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.403) and total hits (63) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .534.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 56th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington in slugging percentage (.532) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .387.

His batting average ranks 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Abrams enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double and two walks.

Daylen Lile has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.309/.410.

Lile has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Curtis Mead is batting .243 with a .354 OBP and 26 RBI for Washington this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .395 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins. He's batting .309 while slugging .470.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Liam Hicks paces his team with 53 hits. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a team-best slugging percentage (.477) while leading the Marlins in hits (80).

Jakob Marsee has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks while hitting .195.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/2/2026: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/10/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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