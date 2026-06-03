Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (36-22) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and DSN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | DET: (+124)

TB: (-146) | DET: (+124) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 5-1, 1.62 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 1-0, 1.42 ERA

The Rays will call on Nick Martinez (5-1) versus the Tigers and Troy Melton (1-0). Martinez and his team are 9-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Melton has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Melton start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.2%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +124 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -178.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Tigers contest on June 3 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 22 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won three of five games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 33-24-0 in 57 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 10-17 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Detroit has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-34-1).

The Tigers have collected a 30-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .279. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying batters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 24th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has 66 hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season. He's batting .314.

Among all qualified, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.379/.478.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks while batting .285. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

McGonigle takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with three walks.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 47 hits. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a .399 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers.

Matt Vierling has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .218.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

6/2/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/8/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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