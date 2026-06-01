Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (27-33) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-27)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 3-3, 2.94 ERA vs David Sandlin (White Sox) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-3) to the mound, while David Sandlin (1-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Ryan's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). Sandlin has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Sandlin starts this season.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (63.8%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -170 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +140.

The Twins-White Sox contest on June 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -144 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 59 chances this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 32-27-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have a 23-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

Chicago is 11-13 (winning 45.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-1).

The White Sox have gone 34-23-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 67th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Brooks Lee is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Luke Keaschall is batting .246 with a .322 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Keaschall takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .314 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has five home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Bell heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .232 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 110th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Chase Meidroth has a team-high .392 slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci has five doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .275.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

5/28/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/27/2026: 15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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