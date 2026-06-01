Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
On Monday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs White Sox Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (27-33) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-27)
- Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and CHSN
Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | CHW: (+122)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 3-3, 2.94 ERA vs David Sandlin (White Sox) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-3) to the mound, while David Sandlin (1-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Ryan's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). Sandlin has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Sandlin starts this season.
Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (63.8%)
Twins vs White Sox Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog on the road.
Twins vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -170 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +140.
Twins vs White Sox Over/Under
- The Twins-White Sox contest on June 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -144 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 59 chances this season.
- In 59 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 32-27-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox have a 23-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).
- Chicago is 11-13 (winning 45.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-1).
- The White Sox have gone 34-23-0 against the spread this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is 67th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Brooks Lee is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 69th.
- Luke Keaschall is batting .246 with a .322 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.
- Keaschall takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .314 with two doubles and three RBIs.
- Josh Bell has five home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.
- Bell heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles and three RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas is batting .232 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 110th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is currently 107th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Chase Meidroth has a team-high .392 slugging percentage.
- Sam Antonacci has five doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .275.
Twins vs White Sox Head to Head
- 5/28/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/27/2026: 15-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!