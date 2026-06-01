Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (35-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (23-36)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Brewers.TV, and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-144) | SF: (+122)

MIL: (-144) | SF: (+122) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.63 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-5, 3.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Shane Drohan (2-1) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (5-5) will get the nod for the Giants. Drohan and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Drohan has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have a 4-3 record in Roupp's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.7%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Giants reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-144) and San Francisco as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -178 to cover.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

Brewers versus Giants, on June 1, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (65.7%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won nine of 15 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 56 chances this season.

In 56 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 33-23-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've gone 13-25 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 7-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (58.3%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-26-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 24-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .263 with 42 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .290 this season and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 24th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (49) this season, and 19 of those have gone for extra bases.

Bauers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .363 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Giants. He's batting .321.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is second in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt has collected 58 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 18th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .304 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Rafael Devers has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .253.

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