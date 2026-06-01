Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 1

Will Casey Schmitt or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jonah Cox (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds