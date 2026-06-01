MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 1
Will Casey Schmitt or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
New York Mets at Seattle Mariners
- Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels
- Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +790 to hit a HR
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)