Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Cardinals Game Info

Texas Rangers (28-31) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-26)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | STL: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 3-4, 3.77 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-4, 2.98 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom (3-4) against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (3-4). When deGrom starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. deGrom's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-4-0 ATS record in McGreevy's 11 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 5-4 in McGreevy's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.5%)

Rangers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Rangers vs Cardinals moneyline has Texas as a -126 favorite, while St. Louis is a +108 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Cardinals are -170 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +140.

Rangers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Cardinals contest on June 1, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 14, or 50%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 5-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 31-28-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 25-21 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 17-17 (50%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-29-4).

The Cardinals have a 33-23-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 65 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .495. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he is fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .247 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average is 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 126th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Burger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .257 with a .414 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .288 with a .341 OBP and 31 RBI for Texas this season.

Duran takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a walk and five RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a slugging percentage of .551 and has 62 hits, both team-high figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is sixth in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ivan Herrera has racked up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .250 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

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