Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Will José Soriano strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Drohan surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

David Sandlin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds