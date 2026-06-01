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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 1

Will José Soriano strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Drohan surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

  • David Sandlin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners

  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds

  • Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

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