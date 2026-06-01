Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (30-28) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-37)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Royals.TV

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | KC: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

CIN: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lyon Richardson (Reds) - 0-0, 13.50 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 0-2, 5.06 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Lyon Richardson and the Royals will turn to Luinder Avila (0-2, 5.06 ERA). Richardson did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Richardson did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Avila has started only one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for one Avila start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56.2%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

The Reds vs Royals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Kansas City is a +108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Cincinnati is +152 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

The Reds-Royals game on June 1 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 33-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have put together a 10-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Kansas City is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-30-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 23-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Steer has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double and four walks.

JJ Bleday has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.398/.642.

Bleday has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Cincinnati with 33 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .552.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.350) and slugging percentage (.474), while pacing the Royals in hits (67, while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .208 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .206 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks.

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