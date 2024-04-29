Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Monday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (14-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-22)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

MIN: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

MIN: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 1-1, 3.77 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-4, 6.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (1-1) to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (1-4) will get the nod for the White Sox. Ryan and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Crochet's starts. The White Sox are 1-5 in Crochet's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65.4%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Minnesota is +106 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Twins-White Sox on April 29, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 4-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 13-13-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 6-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.4% of those games).

Chicago is 5-16 (winning just 23.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-14-1).

The White Sox are 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 25 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561. He's batting .305.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jeffers will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .355 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Edouard Julien is batting .236 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Alex Kirilloff has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Kirilloff has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .182 this season.

Santana brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-high OBP (.370) and slugging percentage (.474), while leading the White Sox in hits (21, while batting .269).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 64th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Sheets hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Eloy Jimenez has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .204 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Korey Lee is batting .255 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/25/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/24/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/23/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/22/2024: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/17/2023: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/16/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

