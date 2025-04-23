Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (8-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-18)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-260) | CHW: (+215)

MIN: (-260) | CHW: (+215) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106)

MIN: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send David Festa to the mound, while Bryse Wilson will answer the bell for the White Sox. Festa has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Festa's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season Wilson and his team went 5-4-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Wilson and his team went 2-3 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (72.8%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -260 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +215 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -128 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +106.

The Twins-White Sox contest on April 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Minnesota this season, with a -260 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 23 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 10-13-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 5-18 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer, Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-12-2 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton leads Minnesota with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .451. He's batting .232 with an on-base percentage of .264.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Ty France has a slash line of .238/.322/.350 this season and a team-best OPS of .672.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging in the majors.

Trevor Larnach has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.

Larnach has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Carlos Javier Correa is batting .184 with a .244 OBP and five RBI for Minnesota this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has four home runs and four walks while batting .241. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Luis Robert is batting .151 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .260 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 169th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 164th in slugging percentage.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .258 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

