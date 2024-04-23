Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (8-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-19)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-290) | CHW: (+235)

MIN: (-290) | CHW: (+235) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)

MIN: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-2, 3.97 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 1-0, 3.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-2) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (1-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Lopez's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In all of Fedde's four starts that had a set spread, the White Sox covered. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (76.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -290 favorite at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -134 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +112.

The over/under for Twins-White Sox on April 23 is 7. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -290.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 20 chances this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 8-12-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won three of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (13.6%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-13-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .246 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .329 while slugging .459.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota with 18 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492. He's batting .277.

He is 66th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in MLB.

Kirilloff heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Edouard Julien has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Julien enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Austin Martin has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has totaled 15 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .492 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .254.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Sheets hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Korey Lee is hitting .243 with two doubles, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Paul DeJong has four doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .234.

Nicky Lopez has eight walks while batting .200.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/22/2024: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/17/2023: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/16/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/3/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

