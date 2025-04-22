Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (7-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-245) | CHW: (+200)

MIN: (-245) | CHW: (+200) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-113) | CHW: +1.5 (-106)

MIN: -1.5 (-113) | CHW: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 1-1, 6.16 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-2, 4.84 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (1-1) for the Twins and Davis Martin (1-2) for the White Sox. Ober's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Martin's four starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 1-3 in Martin's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +200 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -245 favorite at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-113 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -106 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-White Sox game on April 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -245.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 9-13-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won five of the 22 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (22.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer, Chicago has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The White Sox have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-11-2).

The White Sox have put together an 11-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Ty France leads Minnesota with an OBP of .314 this season while batting .234 with six walks and eight runs scored. He's slugging .351.

He is 92nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging in MLB.

Harrison Joseph Bader is batting .250 with a .429 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Carlos Javier Correa has been key for Minnesota with 14 hits, an OBP of .256 plus a slugging percentage of .319.

Correa takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has four home runs and four walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Luis Robert has a double, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .145. He's slugging .246 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 171st, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 165th in slugging.

Matt Thaiss is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .254 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/1/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

