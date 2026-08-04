Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (56-57) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-140) | KC: (+130)

MIN: (-140) | KC: (+130) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137)

MIN: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 6-7, 3.96 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 1-0, 1.04 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (6-7) for the Twins and Randy Dobnak (1-0) for the Royals. Ryan and his team are 12-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals covered in each of the three games Dobnak started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Dobnak's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.3%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Royals, Minnesota is the favorite at -140, and Kansas City is +130 playing at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Minnesota is +114 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

Twins versus Royals on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 24 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 8-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 111 chances this season.

The Twins are 61-50-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 29 of the 75 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.7%).

Kansas City is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Royals have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-56-2).

The Royals have collected a 52-56-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 36 extra-base hits. He has a .244 batting average and an on-base percentage of .301.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 97th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Kody Clemens is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .304 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Bell brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

Keaschall brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Jac Caglianone has collected 93 hits, a team-high for the Royals. He's batting .251 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .232 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 17 walks while batting .215.

Isaac Collins is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 43 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

7/30/2026: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/29/2026: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/28/2026: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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