Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (60-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-52)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | CHW: (+116)

BOS: (-126) | CHW: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+162) | CHW: +1.5 (-196)

BOS: -1.5 (+162) | CHW: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 3.32 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-5, 3.62 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Patrick Sandoval versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (9-5). Sandoval's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sandoval's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 12-9-0 ATS in Martin's 21 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 9-4 in Martin's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (52.2%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the underdog at +116, and Boston is -126 playing at home.

The White Sox are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +162 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -196.

Red Sox versus White Sox, on Aug. 4, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 37 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 25-22 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 46 of their 109 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 54-55-0 against the spread in their 109 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 40-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a 25-26 record (winning 49% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-48-1).

The White Sox have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 64-44-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.392) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .539.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.477) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Rafaela heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .248 with a .437 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Caleb Durbin is batting .243 with a .313 OBP and 45 RBI for Boston this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 97 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .237 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 114th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Sam Antonacci a has .364 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .391 to lead his team.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

7/9/2026: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/8/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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