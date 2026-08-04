Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (54-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and ABTV

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | LAA: (+132)

BAL: (-142) | LAA: (+132) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

BAL: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Orioles) vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-3, 0.00 ERA

Rodriguez (3-3) gets the start for the Angels. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Orioles. The Angels have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Angels are 3-6 in Rodriguez's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (54.3%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -142 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +142 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -172.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

Orioles versus Angels on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 9-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 57-54-0 against the spread in their 111 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 30 of the 85 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Los Angeles has a 13-27 record (winning only 32.5% of its games).

The Angels have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-60-2).

The Angels have collected a 57-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 105 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .465, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 83rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has 101 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He's batting .246 and slugging .346.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 94th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 141st.

Gunnar Henderson has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .219/.291/.396.

Leody Taveras is batting .219 with a .300 OBP and 39 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .391 and has 82 hits, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .245 and slugging .454.

He is 95th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Zach Neto is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has a .395 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .273 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

6/24/2026: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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