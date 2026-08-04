Guardians vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Mets Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (57-56) vs. New York Mets (47-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SNY

Guardians vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | NYM: (+136)

CLE: (-146) | NYM: (+136) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-6, 3.88 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-5, 4.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-6) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (2-5) will take the ball for the Mets. Cantillo and his team have a record of 15-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Manaea starts, the Mets have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in six of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Guardians vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.6%)

Guardians vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -146 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +150 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -182.

Guardians vs Mets Over/Under

The Guardians-Mets contest on Aug. 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Mets Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 50%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 107 opportunities.

The Guardians are 52-55-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have a 10-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.8% of those games).

New York has played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and lost each game.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets are 50-59-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 34th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

DeLauter hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has hit nine homers with a team-high .383 SLG this season.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 91 hits.

Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best .362 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Marcus Semien is hitting .212 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Francisco Lindor is batting .238 with six doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

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