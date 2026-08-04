Guardians vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Mets Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (57-56) vs. New York Mets (47-66)
- Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SNY
Guardians vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | NYM: (+136)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Guardians vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-6, 3.88 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-5, 4.42 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (8-6) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (2-5) will take the ball for the Mets. Cantillo and his team have a record of 15-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Manaea starts, the Mets have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in six of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.
Guardians vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (50.6%)
Guardians vs Mets Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -146 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +150 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -182.
Guardians vs Mets Over/Under
- The Guardians-Mets contest on Aug. 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.
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Guardians vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 50%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Cleveland has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 107 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 52-55-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mets have a 10-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.8% of those games).
- New York has played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and lost each game.
- The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-57-6 record against the over/under.
- The Mets are 50-59-0 against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Chase DeLauter has 99 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.
- He is 34th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- DeLauter hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Jose Ramirez is hitting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.
- Brayan Rocchio has hit nine homers with a team-high .383 SLG this season.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 91 hits.
- Kwan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.
Mets Player Leaders
- Bo Bichette has put up a team-best .362 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .298.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 132nd in slugging.
- Carson Benge is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .212 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .238 with six doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
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