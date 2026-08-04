Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (53-58) vs. Athletics (45-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-CA

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | OAK: (+120)

CIN: (-130) | OAK: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

CIN: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-10, 4.35 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 8-6, 3.46 ERA

The Reds will look to Brady Singer (5-10) versus the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (8-6). Singer and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Singer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 12-7-0 record against the spread in Ginn's starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those games.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.8%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Athletics contest on Aug. 4, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

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Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 109 games with a total this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 60-49-0 in 109 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 29 of the 75 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.7%).

The Athletics have a record of 11-22 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 50-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season. He has a .254 batting average.

Among qualifying batters, he is 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 29th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.355) and total hits (101) this season. He's batting .276 while slugging .500.

He is 35th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters.

JJ Bleday is batting .227 with a .464 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up a team-high .396 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .483.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 74th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .251.

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