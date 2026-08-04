Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (67-45) vs. Miami Marlins (58-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | MIA: (+132)

ATL: (-142) | MIA: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 6-4, 3.88 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-2, 5.31 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (6-4) versus the Marlins and Ryan Gusto (0-2). Holmes and his team are 13-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Marlins have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Gusto's starts. The Marlins are 4-2 in Gusto's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.4%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +132 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +140 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -170.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

Braves versus Marlins, on Aug. 4, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (66.2%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 26-15 when favored by -142 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 109 chances this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 57-52-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have a 24-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

Miami has a 4-9 record (winning just 30.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-54-2).

The Marlins have gone 58-53-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .541, both of which lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Olson has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Albies brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has hit 20 homers with a team-high .488 SLG this season.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .272 with 44 walks and 61 runs scored.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.479) and leads the Marlins in hits (140). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is third in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .282. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is currently 27th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Xavier Edwards a has .367 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

5/21/2026: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2026: 9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/19/2026: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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