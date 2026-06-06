Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (29-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-38)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | KC: (+100)

MIN: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-200) | KC: -1.5 (+164)

MIN: +1.5 (-200) | KC: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 4-3, 3.20 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 1-2, 4.44 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Luinder Avila (1-2, 4.44 ERA). Ryan's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Avila has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Avila starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.9%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Twins, Kansas City is the underdog at +100, and Minnesota is -118 playing at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Royals are +164 to cover, while the Twins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

The Twins-Royals contest on June 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 63 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 34-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 12 of the 33 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Kansas City has an 8-16 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Royals have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-0).

The Royals are 27-33-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 58 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualified, he is 91st in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.321/.316.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with a .293 OBP and 33 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.462), and paces the Royals in hits (70, while batting .281).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .268 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .210.

Salvador Perez is hitting .208 with six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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