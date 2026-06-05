Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (29-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-38)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Apple TV+

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | KC: (+100)

MIN: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172)

MIN: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-3, 4.63 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-3, 3.23 ERA

The probable starters are Zebby Matthews (1-3) for the Twins and Michael Wacha (4-3) for the Royals. Matthews' team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Matthews starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Wacha starts, the Royals are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Royals are 1-5 in Wacha's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Minnesota is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Royals are +172 to cover, while the Twins are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Royals on June 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won three of nine games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 63 chances this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 34-29-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 12 of the 33 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

Kansas City is 8-16 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-32-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 27-33-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Brooks Lee is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 89th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with a .293 OBP and 33 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .356, a slugging percentage of .462, and has 70 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .281).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .210.

Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .208.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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