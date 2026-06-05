Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (32-29) vs. New York Mets (27-35)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and WPIX

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-132) | NYM: (+112)

SD: (-132) | NYM: (+112) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200)

SD: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-4, 3.18 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 1-0, 2.97 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (4-4) against the Mets and Christian Scott (1-0). When King starts, his team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-6. The Mets have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Scott's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Scott start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.6%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while New York is a +112 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Mets are -200 to cover, and the Padres are +164.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Mets on June 5 is 7.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 11 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 61 opportunities.

The Padres are 34-27-0 against the spread in their 61 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have gone 4-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, New York has gone 1-7 (12.5%).

The Mets have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-30-5).

The Mets have put together a 26-36-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .231 with three doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (41) this season while batting .238 with 20 extra-base hits. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Manny Machado is batting .174 with a .357 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Machado brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is slashing .270/.340/.323 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .663.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .380 and has 49 hits, both team-high numbers for the Mets. He's batting .293 and slugging .563.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .310 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .226 with an on-base percentage of .280.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Carson Benge has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .220.

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