Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-39)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ABTV

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-138)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-3, 4.59 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 2-5, 4.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (3-3) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (2-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Sasaki and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Sasaki's team has a record of 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Detmers starts, the Angels are 3-9-0 against the spread. The Angels are 3-7 in Detmers' 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.3%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -188 favorite, while the Angels are a +158 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are +116 to cover, while the Angels are -138 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Angels on June 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won 23 of 31 games when listed as at least -188 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 63 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 33-30-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 45 total times this season. They've finished 17-28 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, the Angels have a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Angels have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-32-0).

The Angels have a 30-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (68) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 28th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 66 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He's batting .301 and slugging .521.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.354/.463.

Kyle Tucker is batting .243 with a .339 OBP and 29 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up an on-base percentage of .411 and has 52 hits, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .240 and slugging .479.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 35th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 122nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jo Adell has accumulated a team-best .379 slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .220.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/17/2026: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/16/2026: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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