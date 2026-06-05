Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5
Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Angels Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (40-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (24-39)
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and ABTV
Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | LAA: (+158)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)
Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-3, 4.59 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 2-5, 4.63 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (3-3) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (2-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Sasaki and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Sasaki's team has a record of 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Detmers starts, the Angels are 3-9-0 against the spread. The Angels are 3-7 in Detmers' 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (60.3%)
Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -188 favorite, while the Angels are a +158 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Angels Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are +116 to cover, while the Angels are -138 to cover.
Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Angels on June 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
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Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year, the Dodgers have won 23 of 31 games when listed as at least -188 or better on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 63 games with a total this season.
- The Dodgers are 33-30-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 45 total times this season. They've finished 17-28 in those games.
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, the Angels have a record of 1-4 (20%).
- The Angels have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-32-0).
- The Angels have a 30-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (68) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 28th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 66 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He's batting .301 and slugging .521.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 19th.
- Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.354/.463.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .243 with a .339 OBP and 29 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
- Tucker enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has racked up an on-base percentage of .411 and has 52 hits, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .240 and slugging .479.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 35th in slugging.
- Zach Neto is batting .231 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He ranks 122nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Jo Adell has accumulated a team-best .379 slugging percentage.
- Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .220.
Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/17/2026: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/16/2026: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
- 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
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