Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (36-28) vs. Texas Rangers (30-32)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154)

CLE: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 6-1, 2.21 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-5, 3.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (6-1) to the mound, while Kumar Rocker (2-5) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Messick's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Messick's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. When Rocker starts, the Rangers are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 1-4 in Rocker's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rangers, Cleveland is the favorite at -134, and Texas is +114 playing at home.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Cleveland is +128 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on June 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 31-29-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 12-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).

Texas has a record of 3-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (30%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 62 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-32-4).

The Rangers have a 32-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He has a .245 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 70th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .284 with 20 walks and 27 runs scored.

Angel Martinez has 47 hits, which ranks first among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .237 with 20 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.477), while leading the Rangers in hits (67, while batting .307).

He is 12th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Jake Burger has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .253.

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