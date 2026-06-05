Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (37-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-39)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-144) | COL: (+122)

MIL: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-4, 6.24 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-1, 4.85 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Sproat (1-4) for the Brewers and Ryan Feltner (2-1) for the Rockies. Sproat's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sproat's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Feltner's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 3-3 record in Feltner's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (73.6%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Rockies, Milwaukee is the favorite at -144, and Colorado is +122 playing at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Brewers are +105 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -126.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Rockies game on June 5, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 60 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 35-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've finished 24-37 in those games.

Colorado is 21-31 (winning 40.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 29 times this season for a 29-31-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 33-29-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 39th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 37 runs. He's batting .281 this season and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Jake Bauers has 50 hits and is batting .269 this season.

Sal Frelick is batting .223 with a .290 OBP and 20 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Hunter Goodman's 53 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 98th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has a .377 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

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