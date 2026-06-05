Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (32-28) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-30)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

STL: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 5-3, 4.25 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-5, 6.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (5-3) to the mound, while Brady Singer (2-5) will get the nod for the Reds. Leahy and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Leahy's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds are 6-4-0 ATS in Singer's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 4-4 record in Singer's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.5%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the favorite at -138, and Cincinnati is +118 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Reds are -176 to cover, and the Cardinals are +146.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Cardinals-Reds on June 5, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given St. Louis this season, with a -138 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 35-24-0 against the spread in their 59 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 20-17 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Cincinnati has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Reds have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-22-1).

The Reds have gone 33-26-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 66 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Walker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two RBIs.

Alec Burleson has hit seven homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .287 this season and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Burleson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a walk and seven RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .249 with a .400 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Herrera has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a walk.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Spencer Steer's .353 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .250 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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