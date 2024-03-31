Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (2-0) vs. Kansas City Royals (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 2:10 PM ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-124) | KC: (+106)

MIN: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober versus the Royals and Brady Singer. Ober and his team were 13-14-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Ober and his team won as favorites in 55.6% of his 18 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season in games Singer pitched his team went 14-15-0 against the spread. Singer and his team went 10-11 in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (63.8%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Royals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +136.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Twins-Royals on March 31, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins won in 64, or 58.2%, of the 110 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Minnesota came away with a win 55 times in 93 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline 134 times last season. They went 47-87 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer last year, Kansas City went 45-83 (35.2%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times last season for a 74-76-5 record against the over/under.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana had 132 base hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .429 last season.

Max Kepler slashed .260/.332/.484 and finished with an OPS of .816.

Last season, Carlos Correa finished with 18 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .230 last season.

Willi Castro slashed .257/.339/.411 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. totaled 177 hits with a .495 slugging percentage last season.

Adam Frazier hit .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Salvador Perez hit .255 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 19 walks a season ago.

Hunter Renfroe hit .233 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

3/30/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/29/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/27/2023: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/2/2023: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/22/2022: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2022: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/20/2022: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

