Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (39-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-50)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rockies.TV

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-164) | COL: (+138)

MIN: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152)

MIN: -1.5 (+126) | COL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-5, 5.17 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-2, 4.79 ERA

The Twins will call on Connor Prielipp (2-5) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2). When Prielipp starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. This will be Prielipp's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Feltner's 10 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those games.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.6%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +138 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Twins are +126 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -152.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

The Twins-Rockies game on June 28 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 82 opportunities.

In 82 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 45-37-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 33 of the 81 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.7%).

Colorado is 17-34 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .581, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified batters.

Lee has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.301/.397.

Bell brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 60 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .468.

Clemens has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .491 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Rumfield hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 72 hits. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 95th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake McCarthy is batting .305 with 14 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Troy Johnston's .375 OBP paces his team.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/27/2026: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/26/2026: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/20/2025: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/19/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 7/18/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2024: 17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 10/1/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/30/2023: 14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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