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Canada vs South Africa World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Jonathan David

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Canada vs South Africa World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Jonathan David
Jonathan David Prop Bets: Canada vs South Africa World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🇨🇦 JONATHAN DAVID PROP BETS · ROUND OF 32 · TOMORROW 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
Canada vs South Africa · FIFA World Cup 2026 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Jonathan David Prop Bets: Canada vs South Africa

Anytime Goal · First Goalscorer · 2+ Goals · Score or Assist · Shots on Target

Anytime +165 ESPN FD · RotoWire best available +190 · First goal +425 · 2+ goals +1000

3 WC goals · Hat-trick vs Qatar · 8 shots/5 SoT vs Qatar · 39 intl goals · Canada all-time record · PK taker · Must be 21+
Anytime FD
+165
Best available +190 (RotoWire) · FGS +425 · 2+ goals +1000
RotoWire explicit primary · 103 goals from 63.5 xG at Lille · PK taker
Canada ML
-140
⚡ ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT PICK: ANYTIME +190 · ESPN FD: +165 ANYTIME / +425 FGS / +1000 2+ GOALS · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR (8 SHOTS/5 SOT/xG 2.96) · 103 GOALS FROM 63.5 xG AT LILLE (+40 ABOVE EXPECTATION) · TWO-FOOTED · PK TAKER · COPA + GOLD CUP: G/A IN 8 OF 9 · SA: 1 OPEN-PLAY GOAL IN 3 WC GAMES · DAVIES RETURN CREATES SPACE CENTRALLY
RotoWire primary: "Jonathan David confirmed up top — he is the value scorer on the card at +190." FootballWhispers notes David's xG overperformance (40 goals above expectation at Lille) and two-footedness as key edges. South Africa scored only once from open play in three WC games. Richest David prop slate of the tournament.
🇨🇦 Jonathan David · Canada · Juventus · The Case for Every Prop
3
WC 2026 goals
in 3 games
39
International goals
all-time CA record
8
Shots vs Qatar
5 on target · hat-trick
+40
Goals above xG
at Lille (103 from 63.5)

FootballWhispers: "David converted 103 goals from an xG of just 63.5 during his time at Lille — finishing roughly 40 goals above expectation — and his two-footedness means defenders cannot simply shepherd him onto a weaker side." SportsInteraction: "He's averaging just over two shots on target per World Cup game and is Canada's primary penalty taker." Copa América + Gold Cup: goal or assist in 8 of 9 games for Canada when the stakes were highest.

🏆 Best Jonathan David Prop Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 PROP · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT PRIMARY · ANYTIME +165–+190 FD · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR · PK TAKER · $10→$26.50
Anytime Goalscorer
+165 ESPN FD · RotoWire finds +190 (shop FD) · $10→$26.50 at +165 / $10→$29 at +190
+165
to +190 · $10→$26.50

RotoWire explicit: "Jonathan David confirmed up top alongside Cyle Larin. He is the value scorer on the card at +190. He is Canada's most reliable finisher and the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0, and plus money on the striker in a game Canada should control is a cleaner play than laying their moneyline." ESPN confirms +165 on FanDuel; Heavy.com lists +175 as the FD anytime price — shop for best available. 3 WC goals, hat-trick vs Qatar (8 shots, 5 on target, xG 2.96), 39 international goals, Canada's PK taker. South Africa scored only once from open play in 3 WC games. $10→$26.50.

David Anytime +165–+190 — RotoWire explicit primary. 3 WC goals. Hat-trick vs Qatar. PK taker. Shop FD for best price.
💎 SAFETY NET PROP · SCORE OR ASSIST ~+105 · FOOTBALLWHISPERS EXPLICIT · G/A IN 8 OF 9 COPA + GOLD CUP · SAFEST DAVID PROP · CHECK FD
Score or Assist
~+105 cross-book (FootballWhispers explicit) · check FD · $10→~$20.50
~+105
Check FD · $10→~$20.50

FootballWhispers explicitly lists "David to score or assist" as one of their three primary David props, calling it "the most forgiving of the bunch for a forward who, when Canada scores, tends to have a hand in it." Between the 2024 Copa América and 2025 Gold Cup, David had a goal or assist in 8 of 9 games for Canada when the stakes were highest. Even in games where he doesn't score, he draws fouls, creates danger and pulls defenders, generating assists through link-up with Larin. Check FD for the exact G/A price — likely around +100 to +110. $10→~$20.50.

David Score or Assist — FootballWhispers explicit. G/A in 8 of 9 Copa/Gold Cup games. Safest David prop. Check FD.
💎 SHOT VOLUME PROP · FOOTBALLWHISPERS EXPLICIT · 4+ SHOTS ~+120 · 8 SHOTS vs QATAR · 3 SHOTS IN 61 MINS vs BOSNIA · SA SITS DEEP = MORE VOLUME · CHECK FD
4+ Shots on Target
~+120 cross-book (FootballWhispers explicit) · 8 shots/5 SoT vs Qatar · 3 shots in 61 mins vs Bosnia · check FD
~+120
Check FD · $10→~$22

FootballWhispers: "David attempting four or more shots carries plenty of appeal at 6/5 (2.20), given he managed three attempts in just 61 minutes against a well-organised Bosnia side and eight against Qatar across a full 90." Against South Africa's compact 4-2-3-1 — a team that held less than 32% possession against South Korea — David operating centrally against a deep block will see consistent shot volume regardless of whether he scores. Shots on target and raw shots are the cleanest volume props regardless of game outcome. Check FD. $10→~$22.

David 4+ Shots — FootballWhispers explicit. 8 shots vs Qatar. 3 shots in 61 mins vs Bosnia. SA sits deep = volume. Check FD.
💎 DART · FGS +425 ESPN FD · PK TAKER = EARLY GOAL ROUTE · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR OPENED SCORING · $10→$52.50
First Goalscorer
+425 ESPN FD confirmed · PK taker · FGS voids if 0-0 (moderate risk) · $10→$52.50
+425
$10→$52.50

ESPN confirms +425 FGS on FanDuel. As Canada's primary penalty taker, David has a direct FGS route if Canada win an early penalty — South Africa's defensive shape under pressure (that 2-0 loss to Mexico) makes fouls in the area plausible. He scored the first goal during his Qatar hat-trick. FGS voids if 0-0 but given Canada's quality, a 0-0 here is less likely than a typical cagey knockout. $10→$52.50.

David FGS +425 — ESPN FD confirmed. PK taker. Hat-trick vs Qatar opened scoring. $10→$52.50.
🎯 POWER DART · 2+ GOALS +1000 ESPN FD · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR · 40 GOALS ABOVE xG AT LILLE · $5→$55
2+ Goals (Brace)
+1000 ESPN FD confirmed · hat-trick last full 90 vs comparable opposition · $5→$55 recommended stake
+1000
$5→$55

ESPN confirms +1000 FD for David 2+ goals. This is a genuine dart. David scored a hat-trick against Qatar with an xG of 2.96 in 90 minutes — showing his ability to pile on goals against weaker opposition. FootballWhispers: David "converted 103 goals from an xG of just 63.5 during his time at Lille — roughly 40 goals above expectation." He has the clinical finishing instinct to turn 3-4 big chances in a dominant Canada performance into two separate goals. Small stake only. $5→$55.

David 2+ Goals +1000 — ESPN FD confirmed. Hat-trick vs Qatar. 40 goals above xG. Power dart. $5→$55.
⚡ Key Context: Why Davies Returning Makes David Props Better

FootballWhispers: "With Alphonso Davies expected to start his first game of the tournament and stretch South Africa's backline from the left, David should find even more space to operate through the middle." When Davies is active, South Africa's right-back Mudau faces a genuine pace problem on the left. That pins defenders wide, creating exactly the half-spaces David operates in most effectively. Every Davies minute on the pitch is a David prop multiplier. Bet365: "Davies is expected to make his first start of the 2026 World Cup and could take up a more advanced position to keep Richie Laryea in the side."

📋 Full Prop Board · Jonathan David · FanDuel

🇨🇦 Jonathan David · All Props · FanDuel + Cross-Book
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer
+165 ESPN FD / +175 Heavy FD / RotoWire +190 — shop! · 3 WC goals · PK taker · $10→$26.50 to $29
+165
to +190
💎 Score or Assist
~+105 cross-book FootballWhispers explicit · G/A in 8/9 Copa+Gold Cup · safest prop · check FD · $10→~$20.50
~+105
check FD
💎 4+ Shots on Target
~+120 cross-book FootballWhispers explicit · 8 shots vs Qatar / 3 in 61 mins vs Bosnia · SA deep block = volume · check FD
~+120
check FD
First Goalscorer +425
ESPN FD · PK taker · hat-trick vs Qatar opened scoring · FGS voids 0-0 (moderate risk) · $10→$52.50
+425
🎯 2+ Goals Power Dart +1000
ESPN FD · hat-trick vs Qatar · 40 goals above xG at Lille · $5 stake recommended · $5→$55
+1000
📋 David Prop Strategy · How to Build Your Slate
PRIMARY
Anytime +165 to +190. Shop FD for best price. RotoWire finds +190. Core David bet. $10–$20 stake.
SAFETY NET
Score or Assist ~+105. G/A in 8 of 9 Copa/Gold Cup. Even when David doesn't score, he assists. Best risk-adjusted prop. Check FD.
VOLUME
4+ Shots ~+120. FootballWhispers explicit. 8 shots vs Qatar. SA's deep block invites volume regardless of scoring. Check FD.
DART
2+ Goals +1000. $5 stake only. Hat-trick vs Qatar. Freakish finisher. If Canada dominate early, this is live.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Canada vs South Africa · Round of 32 · 3PM ET TOMORROW · SoFi Stadium LA
Bet Jonathan David Props on FanDuel
Anytime +165–+190 · Score/Assist ~+105 · 4+ Shots ~+120 · FGS +425 · 2+ Goals +1000
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · David anytime +165 ESPN FD / +175 Heavy FD / RotoWire best available +190 · FGS +425 ESPN FD · 2+ goals +1000 ESPN FD · Score or assist ~+105 cross-book FootballWhispers · 4+ shots ~+120 FootballWhispers · 3 WC 2026 goals · hat-trick vs Qatar (8 shots/5 SoT/xG 2.96) · 3 shots in 61 mins vs Bosnia · 39 intl goals Canada all-time record · 103 goals from xG 63.5 at Lille (40 above expectation) · two-footed · Canada PK taker · G/A in 8 of 9 Copa América + Gold Cup · Canada 4-4-2: Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius/Bombito, De Fougerolles, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio ❓, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin · SA: 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games · ❓ Davies hamstring sub · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · Sunday June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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