Canada vs South Africa World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Jonathan David

3 WC goals · Hat-trick vs Qatar · 8 shots/5 SoT vs Qatar · 39 intl goals · Canada all-time record · PK taker · Must be 21+

⚡ ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT PICK: ANYTIME +190 · ESPN FD: +165 ANYTIME / +425 FGS / +1000 2+ GOALS · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR (8 SHOTS/5 SOT/xG 2.96) · 103 GOALS FROM 63.5 xG AT LILLE (+40 ABOVE EXPECTATION) · TWO-FOOTED · PK TAKER · COPA + GOLD CUP: G/A IN 8 OF 9 · SA: 1 OPEN-PLAY GOAL IN 3 WC GAMES · DAVIES RETURN CREATES SPACE CENTRALLY

RotoWire primary: "Jonathan David confirmed up top — he is the value scorer on the card at +190." FootballWhispers notes David's xG overperformance (40 goals above expectation at Lille) and two-footedness as key edges. South Africa scored only once from open play in three WC games. Richest David prop slate of the tournament.