Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (35-49) vs. Athletics (40-43)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Peacock

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160)

LAA: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 2-3, 5.47 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-4, 4.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Samuel Aldegheri (2-3) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-4) will take the ball for the Athletics. Aldegheri and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Aldegheri's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Civale starts, the Athletics have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Civale's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.1%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +160 to cover the spread.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Athletics on June 28 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

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Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 83 games with a total this season.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 45-38-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have compiled a 24-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 23-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (51.1%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-41-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 41-42-0 against the spread.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is batting .225 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .322 while slugging .447.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 133rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Jo Adell has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 45 runs. He's batting .252 this season and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Adell has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.336/.393.

Schanuel takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Soler has 11 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up a team-best OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.527), and paces the Athletics in hits (84, while batting .280).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 33rd in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .242.

Carlos Cortes has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .275.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

6/27/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2026: 9-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2026: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2026: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/19/2026: 12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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