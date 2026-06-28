Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (50-30) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-38)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | CHC: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | CHC: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 3.00 ERA vs Ryan Rolison (Cubs) - 5-1, 1.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for the Brewers and Ryan Rolison (5-1) for the Cubs. Woodruff and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Woodruff starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. Rolison has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rolison start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -162 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are +126 to cover, and the Cubs are -152.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cubs contest on June 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (64.8%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won 12 of 18 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 80 opportunities.

The Brewers are 45-35-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.

Chicago is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-37-0).

The Cubs have collected a 33-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .302 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.

He is ninth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Brice Turang has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 77th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jake Bauers leads his team in OBP (.377) and total hits (64) this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .298 with a .346 OBP and 31 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.508) while leading the Cubs in hits (88). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 36th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ian Happ is batting .227 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Michael Busch leads his team with a .373 OBP.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

6/27/2026: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/26/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/20/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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