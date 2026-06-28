Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Cubs Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (50-30) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-38)
- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and MARQ
Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | CHC: (+136)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 3.00 ERA vs Ryan Rolison (Cubs) - 5-1, 1.82 ERA
The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for the Brewers and Ryan Rolison (5-1) for the Cubs. Woodruff and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Woodruff starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. Rolison has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rolison start this season -- they lost.
Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline
- Chicago is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -162 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Cubs Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are +126 to cover, and the Cubs are -152.
Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cubs contest on June 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
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Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (64.8%) in those contests.
- This year Milwaukee has won 12 of 18 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 80 opportunities.
- The Brewers are 45-35-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've gone 13-12 in those games.
- Chicago is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.
- The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-37-0).
- The Cubs have collected a 33-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .302 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.
- He is ninth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Brice Turang has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- He is 77th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Jake Bauers leads his team in OBP (.377) and total hits (64) this season.
- Jackson Chourio is batting .298 with a .346 OBP and 31 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
- Chourio brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.508) while leading the Cubs in hits (88). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 36th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Nico Hoerner is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ian Happ is batting .227 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.
- Michael Busch leads his team with a .373 OBP.
Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head
- 6/27/2026: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/26/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/20/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 5/19/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
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