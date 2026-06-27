Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (39-44) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-50)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Rockies.TV

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-172) | COL: (+144)

MIN: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Paredes (Twins) - 0-0, 4.05 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 2-9, 7.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Mike Paredes to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-9) will take the ball for the Rockies. Paredes' team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Paredes has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies have gone 9-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 5-10 in those games.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (65%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

Minnesota is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +144 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Twins are +116 to cover, and the Rockies are -142.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Rockies contest on June 27 has been set at 9.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -172 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 81 opportunities.

In 81 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 45-36-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 32 of the 80 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Colorado has a 13-31 record (winning just 29.5% of its games).

In the 81 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-42-2).

The Rockies have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 43-38-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.331), slugging percentage (.588) and total hits (81) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Brooks Lee is batting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Lee heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Bell has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 59 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .469.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .488 slugging percentage, which paces the Rockies. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Rumfield enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 69 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 103rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Troy Johnston has racked up an on-base percentage of .377, a team-high for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .303 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Twins vs Rockies Head to Head

6/26/2026: 9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/20/2025: 7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/19/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 7/18/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2024: 17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

17-9 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 10/1/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/30/2023: 14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

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