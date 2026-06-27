Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (42-41) vs. Cleveland Guardians (42-40)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

SEA: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140)

SEA: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-4, 3.29 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-6, 4.48 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (6-4, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Slade Cecconi (3-6, 4.48 ERA). Gilbert and his team are 7-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Guardians have gone 7-7-0 against the spread when Cecconi starts. The Guardians are 2-9 in Cecconi's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.4%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Guardians. The Mariners are +116 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -140.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians, on June 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 38, or 52.1%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 82 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 30-52-0 in 82 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 52.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-17).

Cleveland has a record of 6-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (54.5%).

The Guardians have played in 78 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-40-0).

The Guardians have gone 39-39-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners in OBP (.372) and total hits (78) this season. He's batting .285 while slugging .438.

His batting average ranks 25th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Arozarena brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and two walks.

Josh Naylor is batting .254 with a .368 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 75 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a team-high OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.386). He's batting .269.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Travis Bazzana has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Steven Kwan has nine doubles, a home run and 39 walks while batting .213.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .233 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

6/26/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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