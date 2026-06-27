Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (39-44) vs. Washington Nationals (41-42)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Nationals.TV

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-192) | WSH: -1.5 (+158)

BAL: +1.5 (-192) | WSH: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 6-2, 3.07 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 8-2, 3.15 ERA

The Orioles will call on Brandon Young (6-2) against the Nationals and Foster Griffin (8-2). When Young starts, his team is 9-3-0 against the spread this season. Young's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Nationals are 10-5-0 ATS in Griffin's 15 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 10-4 in Griffin's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (58.8%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -104 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Nationals are +158 to cover, while the Orioles are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Nationals on June 27, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 19-18 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 83 opportunities.

The Orioles are 41-42-0 against the spread in their 83 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 35 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Washington is 34-33 (winning 50.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-30-3).

The Nationals have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 48-33-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 78 hits, batting .252 this season with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 81st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slashing .262/.392/.369 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .760.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 126th.

Ward brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .391 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .224 with a .418 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Samuel Basallo is batting .252 with a .312 OBP and 35 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a .383 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .260.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 20th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams paces his team with 83 hits and has a club-high .520 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Luis Garcia is batting .262 with 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

6/26/2026: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2026: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/16/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2025: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!