Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (50-29) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-38)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and MARQ

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-158) | CHC: (+134)

MIL: (-158) | CHC: (+134) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 8-1, 2.50 ERA vs David Peterson (Cubs) - 3-6, 6.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-1) to the mound, while David Peterson (3-6) will take the ball for the Cubs. Harrison's team is 11-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 1-7-0 ATS in Peterson's eight starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for three Peterson starts this season -- they lost every time.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.1%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the underdog at +134, and Milwaukee is -158 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Milwaukee is +126 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cubs game on June 27, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 35 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 79 opportunities.

In 79 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 45-34-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won 12 of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Chicago has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 80 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-37-0).

The Cubs are 32-48-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .306 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .258 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 75th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in MLB.

Jake Bauers has 64 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Frelick has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.516) while leading the Cubs in hits (88). He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is batting .236 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .339 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 117th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Michael Busch has put up an on-base percentage of .368, a team-best for the Cubs.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .227.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

6/26/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/20/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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