Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (46-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-40)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Dbacks.TV

Rays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

TB: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

TB: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Sulser (Rays) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA vs Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Cole Sulser (1-0) to the mound, while Jose Cabrera will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Sulser helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sulser's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cabrera has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Cabrera starts this season.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (64.8%)

Rays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Diamondbacks are -192 to cover, and the Rays are +155.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Diamondbacks game on June 27 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 30, or 60%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 8-7 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 46-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 16-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.1% of those games).

Arizona is 6-10 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-44-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have collected a 44-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 85 hits, batting .285 this season with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Caminero has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with five home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .933. He has a slash line of .334/.416/.517 this season.

He is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the majors.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .288 with a .460 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Aranda enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .268 with a .308 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up 82 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is seventh in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .261 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 48 walks while batting .237.

Ildemaro Vargas has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .260.

Rays vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/26/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/23/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/18/2024: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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