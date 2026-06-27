Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the New York Mets facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (34-48) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (46-36)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and NBCS-PH

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | PHI: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | PHI: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

NYM: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-0, 3.10 ERA vs Tim Mayza (Phillies) - 2-2, 3.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Christian Scott (2-0) to the mound, while Tim Mayza (2-2) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Scott's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Scott's team has won 85.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-1). Mayza has started just one game with a set spread, which the Phillies failed to cover. The Phillies have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Mayza starts this season.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.6%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -130, and Philadelphia is +110 playing on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and New York is +158 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

Mets versus Phillies on June 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 26, or 50%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 16-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 81 chances this season.

The Mets are 33-48-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 8-14 in those games.

Philadelphia has gone 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (33.3%).

The Phillies have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-2).

The Phillies have covered only 37.5% of their games this season, going 30-50-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 67 hits and an OBP of .393 this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .557.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Carson Benge has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.319/.396.

Benge enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Mark Vientos is batting .217 with a .255 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up an on-base percentage of .377, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .275 and slugging .526.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 45th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 75 hits. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is second in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has accumulated a slugging percentage of .511, a team-high for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .239.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

6/26/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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