Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (78-68) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-77)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSOH

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | CIN: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | CIN: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

MIN: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-6, 3.77 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (12-6) to the mound, while Julian Aguiar (1-0) will answer the bell for the Reds. Ober and his team are 12-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ober's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). The Reds are 4-1-0 ATS in Aguiar's five starts with a set spread. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for three Aguiar starts this season -- they won every game.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (70.5%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +132 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Minnesota is +136 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Reds game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 34-11 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 142 opportunities.

The Twins are 63-79-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 35-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.1% of those games).

Cincinnati is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Reds have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-69-7).

The Reds have an 80-62-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 111 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .239 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Santana will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Willi Castro is slashing .247/.330/.389 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .718.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Jose Miranda is batting .295 with a .457 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .470 and has 145 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Spencer Steer is hitting .229 with 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonathan India has a team-high .349 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

