Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Twins vs Red Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (81-73) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-78)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134)

MIN: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 15-8, 3.84 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-11, 4.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (15-8) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (5-11) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Lopez's team is 14-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team is 16-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Pivetta's starts. The Red Sox are 4-5 in Pivetta's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)

Twins vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Red Sox reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-142) and Boston as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Twins vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Minnesota is +112 to cover the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Red Sox game on Sept. 22, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 61, or 60.4%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 41-22 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 66-84-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've gone 33-37 in those games.

Boston has a 10-15 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-69-6).

The Red Sox have put together a 70-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 118 hits, batting .238 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .422.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Willi Castro is slashing .250/.337/.393 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .729.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carlos Correa has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .313/.386/.519.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .495 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .244 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .247 with 22 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Twins vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2024: 9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/3/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2023: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/20/2023: 10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-4 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2023: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/20/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2023: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

