3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 7/30/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Alyssa Thomas is on a total heater, logging 41 and 46 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) across her last two games.

Can she pad the stat sheet in tonight's matchup against the Indiana Fever?

For the season, Thomas is averaging 33.1 PRA per game. She's exceeded 31.5 PRA in 12 out of 20 contests, missing by the hook twice. She's also generating 33.5 PRA on the road.

I like Thomas' matchup against the Fever for a few key reasons. For one, Phoenix (3rd in pace) and Indiana (7th) operate at quick paces, giving way to a slate-high 167.5 over/under. A close 3.5-point spread suggests a competitive affair, which could keep Thomas on the court for extended time, particularly since she hasn't played since Sunday.

Thomas has participated in eight games that totaled at least 150 points and were decided by eight points or fewer. Here's a look at her PRA output in the split: 31, 31, 32, 32, 33, 40, 42, and 46 PRA. That's good for a 35.9-PRA average, and she notably logged at least 31 PRA in each of those contests. So, at least based on the market's expectations for how this game will play out, Thomas should be in for a big night.

To add, Indiana is fairly stat-sacrificing to opposing guards, lending guards the fourth-most points, third-most rebounds, and sixth-most assists per game. We can look for Thomas -- who currently carries the second-shortest WNBA MVP odds (+750) -- to explode in this one.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

The Atlanta Dream have the third-best road net rating (+2.3) in the WNBA. Can they put that on display against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday?

Although the Wings have lost six of their last eight games, they're nonetheless building momentum. Arike Ogunbowale is finally back in order -- averaging 18.5 points per game her last four times out -- after a brutal start to the season. Dallas also just pulled off a bold 10-point victory against the New York Liberty. Even still, I like Atlanta to cover a 3.5-point spread in what will be the second leg of a back-to-back for the Dream.

For starters, the Wings don't get much of a home bump. The team's -5.2 road net rating jumps to just a -4.6 net rating at home.

Heading into the season, Maddy Siegrist, Nalyssa Smith, and Teaira McCowan were considered the main members of Dallas' frontcourt. Smith has since been traded, Siegrist is injured, and McCowan hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role. Luisa Geislsoder and Li Yueru have, in turn, taken on sizable roles, and they've been mostly solid, even combining for 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting in that win over New York. However, I still don't trust this group to handle Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones down low.

Atlanta won their first meeting against Dallas by eight points and dropped the next one by 13 points, but it took a truly atrocious 15-for-64 performance from the field (23.4% FG%) to get there. The Dream are the better team, and they are winning their games by an insane average of 13.9 points. When they win, they typically win definitively. They should manage to cover this small spread.

Rhyne Howard exited a July 11th game early due to a knee injury and hasn't returned since. Jordin Canada picked up the slack in that contest, putting up a season-high 30 points. She's been a force ever since. I like her to outdo 13.5 points tonight.

Canada is averaging 15.9 points per game across her last 11 contests, surpassing 13.5 points in seven of those games. If we include only games decided by fewer than 15 points, she's cleared 13.5 points in six of eight games.

Atlanta's guard is a dynamic scorer. She shot 8 and 11 threes in two separate games this month. She also attempted eight-plus free throws in three games during this span. Yet, she isn't totally reliant on these scoring paths, as Canada nets 49.8% of her points from elsewhere on the floor. That makes her a fun target in the points prop market, and we can expect Dallas to play along.

The Dream are the second-slowest team in the league but are in a pace-up spot against a Wings team that runs at the fourth-fastest tempo. Add in a below-average defense, and it's no surprise Dallas is letting up 53.8 points per game (third-most) to opposing guards. Canada figures to carve out a big piece of that pie.

These are my favorite bets for the first two games on tonight's WNBA slate, and FanDuel Research's Aidan Cotter has you covered on best bets for Liberty-Lynx -- a highly-anticipated 2024 WNBA Finals rematch.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token on any wager for any WNBA games taking place on July 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.