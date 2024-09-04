Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (75-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-70)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | TB: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | TB: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronny Henriquez (Twins) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Cole Sulser (Rays) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Ronny Henriquez (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Cole Sulser. Henriquez did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Sulser and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.2%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Rays reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-122) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rays. The Twins are +132 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -160.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Rays contest on Sept. 4, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (62.2%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 46 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 134 chances this season.

The Twins are 61-73-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have gone 31-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 17-27 (38.6%).

The Rays have played in 138 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-71-4).

The Rays have gone 72-66-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (105) this season while batting .238 with 43 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .251/.335/.397 this season and a team-best OPS of .731.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Jose Miranda has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-best OBP (.332) and slugging percentage (.402), while leading the Rays in hits (137, while batting .274).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is batting .197 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .244.

Jose Caballero is hitting .227 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/11/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2023: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.