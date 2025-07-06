Twins vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins vs Rays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (43-46) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (48-41)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSSUN

Twins vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | TB: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168)

MIN: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 8-4, 2.75 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-5, 2.78 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.78 ERA). Ryan's team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has won 53.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-6). When Rasmussen starts, the Rays are 8-7-0 against the spread. The Rays have a 1-2 record in Rasmussen's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.5%)

Twins vs Rays Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Rays are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Rays game on July 6 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Twins vs Rays Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (52.7%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 27-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 85 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 44-41-0 in 85 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 47.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-19).

Tampa Bay has gone 15-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (50%).

The Rays have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-48-3).

The Rays have a 41-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.333) and total hits (74) this season. He's batting .268 batting average while slugging .536.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He's batting .255.

He is 88th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Larnach brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .361 SLG this season.

Carlos Correa is batting .259 with a .298 OBP and 29 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 84 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .258 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .470 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .273.

Jonathan Aranda's .394 OBP leads his team.

Twins vs Rays Head to Head

7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

