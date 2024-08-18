Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (70-53) vs. Texas Rangers (56-68)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | TEX: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | TEX: (-106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 11-8, 4.67 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 0-1, 2.79 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79 ERA). Lopez and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Mahle has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two Mahle starts this season -- they lost both.

Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (67.6%)

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Rangers are -176 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +146.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Rangers contest on August 18, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 52, or 65%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 52-28 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 58-61-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 16-33 in those games.

Texas has a 16-33 record (winning only 32.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-61-4).

The Rangers have put together a 53-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 95 hits, batting .241 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .749. He has a slash line of .259/.339/.410 this season.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in the majors.

Castro takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Jose Miranda is batting .308 with a .490 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has 18 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-best .402 slugging percentage. He's batting .241 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Corey Seager's 114 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Smith a has .358 on-base percentage to pace the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .225 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.

Twins vs Rangers Head to Head

8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/3/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/2/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/1/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/27/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

