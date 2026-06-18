Twins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, versus the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Rangers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (35-40) vs. Texas Rangers (35-38)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Twins.TV

Twins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-124) | TEX: (+106)

MIN: (-124) | TEX: (+106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 4-3, 3.17 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-6, 4.86 ERA

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (4-3) against the Rangers and Jack Leiter (3-6). When Ryan starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 6-8-0 ATS record in Leiter's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-5 in Leiter's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.4%)

Twins vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Twins, Texas is the underdog at +106, and Minnesota is -124 playing on the road.

Twins vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -166.

Twins vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Rangers contest on June 18 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 3-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 40-33-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 42.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-19).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Texas has gone 8-11 (42.1%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-36-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 36-36-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 71 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .601, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 43rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 103rd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kody Clemens is batting .251 with a .493 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Josh Bell has eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Bell brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up a team-high OBP (.358) and slugging percentage (.452), and paces the Rangers in hits (78, while batting .299).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jake Burger has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 91st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .257 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Joc Pederson has seven doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.

Twins vs Rangers Head to Head

6/16/2026: 12-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/23/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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