Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (44-26) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-34)

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

MIL: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.59 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 6-3, 2.68 ERA

The Brewers will look to Shane Drohan (3-2) versus the Guardians and Parker Messick (6-3). When Drohan starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Drohan's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Guardians have an 8-6-0 record against the spread in Messick's starts. The Guardians have played while the underdog on the moneyline for three of Messick's starts this season, and they won every time.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.9%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -134 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +168 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -205.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

Brewers versus Guardians, on June 18, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 31, or 66%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 21-10 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 40-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 17-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cleveland has gone 9-9 (50%).

The Guardians have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-35-0).

The Guardians have a 36-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season. He's batting .290.

He is 20th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging in MLB.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 58 hits. He is batting .274 this season and 25 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 48 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .308.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated an on-base percentage of .347, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .269 and slugging .392.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 53rd, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 109th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has eight doubles, a home run and 35 walks while batting .211. He's slugging .259 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players, he is 145th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage.

Travis Bazzana is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .186 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Brewers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/14/2025: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/12/2025: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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