Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 18
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Red Sox (29-41), Blue Jays (35-38)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.88%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.12%
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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Brewers (44-26), Guardians (39-34)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.87%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.13%
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Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Rangers (35-38), Twins (35-40)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.37%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.63%
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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Mariners (38-36), Orioles (34-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 65.29%
- Orioles Win Probability: 34.71%
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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Phillies (40-34), Mets (33-41)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.97%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.03%
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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Yankees (44-27), White Sox (38-33)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.39%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.61%
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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Braves (46-26), Giants (30-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.20%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.80%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.11%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.89%
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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. José Soriano
- Records: Athletics (36-37), Angels (30-45)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 54.83%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.17%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.