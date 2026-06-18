Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 18

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's MLB schedule, including the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Trey Yesavage

Sonny Gray vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Red Sox (29-41), Blue Jays (35-38)

Red Sox (29-41), Blue Jays (35-38) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.88%

55.88% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.12%

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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CLEG

BREW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Parker Messick

Shane Drohan vs. Parker Messick Records: Brewers (44-26), Guardians (39-34)

Brewers (44-26), Guardians (39-34) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.87%

56.87% Guardians Win Probability: 43.13%

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Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MNNT

RSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Joe Ryan

Jack Leiter vs. Joe Ryan Records: Rangers (35-38), Twins (35-40)

Rangers (35-38), Twins (35-40) Twins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.37%

51.37% Twins Win Probability: 48.63%

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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MASN

SEAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Shane Baz

Bryan Woo vs. Shane Baz Records: Mariners (38-36), Orioles (34-40)

Mariners (38-36), Orioles (34-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 65.29%

65.29% Orioles Win Probability: 34.71%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and SNY

MLB Network and NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Sean Manaea

Aaron Nola vs. Sean Manaea Records: Phillies (40-34), Mets (33-41)

Phillies (40-34), Mets (33-41) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mets Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.97%

50.97% Mets Win Probability: 49.03%

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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Sean Burke

Ryan Weathers vs. Sean Burke Records: Yankees (44-27), White Sox (38-33)

Yankees (44-27), White Sox (38-33) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.39%

64.39% White Sox Win Probability: 35.61%

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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

BravesVsn and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Landen Roupp

Martín Pérez vs. Landen Roupp Records: Braves (46-26), Giants (30-43)

Braves (46-26), Giants (30-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.20%

53.20% Giants Win Probability: 46.80%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CARD

ROYL and CARD Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Matthew Liberatore

Noah Cameron vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32)

Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32) Royals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.11%

52.11% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.89%

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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV

NBCS-CA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. José Soriano

Gage Jump vs. José Soriano Records: Athletics (36-37), Angels (30-45)

Athletics (36-37), Angels (30-45) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Angels Win Probability: 45.17%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.