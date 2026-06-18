Colombia vs Uzbekistan Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
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Colombia vs Uzbekistan: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Díaz the unanimous pick, Suárez the bonus value, Córdoba the longshot, Shomurodov the upset dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for the Azteca nightcap.
With Colombia expected to dominate possession and territory from the first whistle at the Azteca, the first goal market is one of tonight's clearest betting opportunities. Luis Díaz is the unanimous pick for first scorer — Fox Sports explicitly confirmed him at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and TheSportsRush identify his matchup against Uzbekistan's right side as the duel that shapes the entire contest. Suárez offers value behind him, Córdoba is the longshot Colombia striker play, and Shomurodov is the only Uzbekistan option with a realistic shot at scoring first on a counter-attack.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with Fox Sports, ATS.io, WhoScored, BettorsInsider. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board and Fox Sports confirmation. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Luis Díaz — First Scorer +275
Díaz is the unanimous choice for first scorer — the market leader confirmed by Fox Sports at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and the player every expert identifies as Colombia's primary threat on first contact with the Uzbek defence.
TheSportsRush identify the key first-scorer mechanism: "The duel that shapes this contest is Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel." FanDuel Research are explicit: "His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side." At Bayern Munich, Díaz scored 15 Bundesliga goals this season — a figure that reflects his arrival as one of Europe's most clinical wide attackers, not just a creator. WhoScored confirm he "scored in three of his last five Colombia matches." The first scorer logic is straightforward: Uzbekistan's defensive shape will start compact but Nasrullayev on the right has never faced an attacker of Díaz's calibre. One driving run from James Rodríguez's channel, one Díaz burst in the first 30 minutes — the most likely first-goal scenario at the Azteca tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Luis Suárez — First Scorer +350
Covers explicitly identify Suárez as "the primary beneficiary" of James Rodríguez's delivery: "In-form striker Luis Suárez, who piled up 28 goals for Sporting this season, should be the primary beneficiary of James's orchestrating ability."
At 28 club goals in 2025-26, Suárez is operating in the form of his career at Sporting CP — a penalty-box striker who feeds off service rather than creating his own chances. That is precisely the role Colombia's 4-2-3-1 sets up: Díaz stretches the left channel, James feeds the central area, Suárez converts in the six-yard box. The first scorer case is built on the sequence most likely to produce Colombia's opener: a James delivery from deep to Suárez arriving into the area from the right side of the penalty box — the same pattern that delivered Colombia 28 club goals from their centre-forward this season. At +350 first scorer for the central striker in Colombia's most prolific attacking system, Suárez offers the best value-per-probability on the Colombian side after Díaz.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Longshot Colombia: Jhon Córdoba — First Scorer +400
CBS Sports and WhoScored both list Córdoba as Colombia's starting striker — ahead of Suárez in their projected XI. If Córdoba starts, he is Colombia's central finisher: a 6'3" physical target man who wins headers, holds the ball up against Khusanov, and provides a dominant aerial presence in Uzbekistan's penalty area.
The first scorer case: if Lorenzo selects Córdoba from kick-off, the most likely opening goal scenario is a Córdoba header from a James Rodríguez set piece — delivery directly to the striker's dominant physical attributes. James had 7 WCQ assists and is Colombia's primary set-piece delivery man. Uzbekistan have not faced a physical aerial threat of Córdoba's calibre in their AFC qualifying campaign. Confirm the starting lineup before wagering — if Suárez starts, Córdoba's first scorer value evaporates, but if Córdoba leads the line, +400 for Colombia's central aerial target man from James's delivery is outstanding value.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Uzbekistan Dart: Eldor Shomurodov — First Scorer +900
Shomurodov is Uzbekistan's entire attacking plan — their captain, all-time top scorer with 44 international goals, and a Süper Lig-leading 22-goal club season to his name. He is the only Uzbekistan player who realistically scores a first goal tonight.
ATS.io explicitly back his anytime prop: "Shomurodov is the Uzbekistan player most likely to benefit if they do find a transition chance or set-piece opening." CBS SportsLine note that Colombia conceded 18 WCQ goals — the most of any CONMEBOL qualifier — and specifically identify Shomurodov's ability to "play a role in over 2.5 total goals." The scenario for Shomurodov first scorer: Colombia's full-backs push high, Fayzullaev plays a diagonal behind the defensive line, Shomurodov runs in on goal in the first 20 minutes before Colombia settle. It is an unlikely scenario — Colombia 72% favourites at Kalshi — but at +900 for the Uzbekistan player with 44 international goals and a league-leading club season, this is the only realistic upset dart on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Unanimous pick · 15 BL goals · Fox Sports explicit · UZB right side exposed
Díaz +275 is the unanimous first scorer pick — Fox Sports +135 anytime explicit, 15 Bundesliga goals, Colombia WCQ top scorer, and the left-vs-right structural mismatch against a WC debutant. Value picks: Suárez +350 (28 Sporting goals, primary beneficiary of James's delivery, central finisher). Longshot: Córdoba +400 — confirm starting XI, massive aerial threat from James set pieces. Uzbekistan dart: Shomurodov +900 (44 intl goals, only UZB route to first goal, Colombia's leaky WCQ defence conceded 18 goals).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Colombia vs Uzbekistan
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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