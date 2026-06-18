Colombia vs Uzbekistan Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

Díaz the unanimous pick, Suárez the bonus value, Córdoba the longshot, Shomurodov the upset dart — full FanDuel first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for the Azteca nightcap.

CONTEXT: 🇨🇴 Díaz +135 anytime — Fox Sports explicit pick 🇨🇴 Over 2.5 hit in 5 of COL last 6 matches 🇺🇿 Masharipov OUT (back injury) 🇺🇿 WC debut · Shomurodov 44 intl goals

With Colombia expected to dominate possession and territory from the first whistle at the Azteca, the first goal market is one of tonight's clearest betting opportunities. Luis Díaz is the unanimous pick for first scorer — Fox Sports explicitly confirmed him at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and TheSportsRush identify his matchup against Uzbekistan's right side as the duel that shapes the entire contest. Suárez offers value behind him, Córdoba is the longshot Colombia striker play, and Shomurodov is the only Uzbekistan option with a realistic shot at scoring first on a counter-attack.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Cross-referenced with Fox Sports, ATS.io, WhoScored, BettorsInsider. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Luis Díaz ⭐ 🇨🇴 COL · LW · Bayern Munich · 15 BL goals · COL WCQ top scorer +275 +135 Luis Suárez 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Sporting · 28 goals 2025-26 · box poacher +350 +175 Jhon Córdoba 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Krasnodar · Striker option / Suárez backup +400 +200 James Rodríguez © 🇨🇴 COL · AM · Minnesota Utd · 7 WCQ assists · 2024 CA Golden Ball +500 +250 Jhon Arias 🇨🇴 COL · RW · Fluminense · Right wing starter +550 +275 Jhon Durán 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Al-Qadsiah · Impact sub · hat-trick vs Venezuela WCQ +600 +300 Eldor Shomurodov © 🎲 🇺🇿 UZB · ST · Başakşehir · 44 intl goals · Süper Lig top scorer +900 ~+500 Abbosbek Fayzullaev 🇺🇿 UZB · W · Lokomotiv Moscow · UZB creative outlet +1100 ~+550 Oston Urunov 🇺🇿 UZB · AM · Lokomotiv Moscow · With Masharipov out, key role +1200 ~+600

*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board and Fox Sports confirmation. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia — 4-2-3-1 (Lorenzo) GK: Vargas/Ospina | DEF: Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica | MID: Lerma, Ríos/Puerta | ATT: Díaz, James ©, Arias | ST: Suárez / Córdoba No injuries reported. Díaz (Bayern Munich): 15 BL goals, COL WCQ top scorer. Suárez: 28 Sporting goals 2025-26. James: 7 WCQ assists, 2024 Copa America Golden Ball. Durán available as impact sub — scored hat-trick vs Venezuela in WCQ. Fox Sports: "could get out of hand in a hurry in Mexico City." CBS Sports: "Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan." Vargas/Ospina |Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica |Lerma, Ríos/Puerta |, Arias | 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan — 4-5-1 (Cannavaro) GK: Yusupov | DEF: Nasrullayev, Khusanov (Man City), Ashurmatov, Sayfiyev | MID: Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Abdullaev | ST: Shomurodov © 🚨 OUT: Masharipov (back injury — their best creator). FIRST-EVER WC appearance. Shomurodov: 44 intl goals, Süper Lig leading scorer (22 in 33 games). Khusanov (Man City, €40M) the defensive anchor. Fabio Cannavaro (2006 WC winner) manages. ATS.io: "Masharipov's absence limits their ability to build counterattacking pressure." Yusupov |Nasrullayev, Khusanov (Man City), Ashurmatov, Sayfiyev |Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Abdullaev |

⭐ Pick #1: Luis Díaz — First Scorer +275

Luis Díaz Colombia LW · Bayern Munich · 15 Bundesliga goals 2025-26 1st Goal +275 Anytime +135 Fox Sports FanDuel: +135 anytime — explicit prop pick FanDuel Research: "most dangerous attacker — goal from nothing" 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich 2025-26 7 WCQ goals — Colombia's top scorer in qualifying Scored in 3 of last 5 Colombia matches TheSportsRush: "Díaz vs UZB right side shapes the contest" Díaz is the unanimous choice for first scorer — the market leader confirmed by Fox Sports at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page, and the player every expert identifies as Colombia's primary threat on first contact with the Uzbek defence. TheSportsRush identify the key first-scorer mechanism: "The duel that shapes this contest is Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel." FanDuel Research are explicit: "His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side." At Bayern Munich, Díaz scored 15 Bundesliga goals this season — a figure that reflects his arrival as one of Europe's most clinical wide attackers, not just a creator. WhoScored confirm he "scored in three of his last five Colombia matches." The first scorer logic is straightforward: Uzbekistan's defensive shape will start compact but Nasrullayev on the right has never faced an attacker of Díaz's calibre. One driving run from James Rodríguez's channel, one Díaz burst in the first 30 minutes — the most likely first-goal scenario at the Azteca tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Luis Díaz First Scorer (+275)

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💎 Value Pick: Luis Suárez — First Scorer +350

Luis Suárez Colombia ST · Sporting CP · 28 goals 2025-26 · penalty-box finisher 1st Goal +350 Anytime +175 28 goals for Sporting CP in 2025-26 season Penalty-box instinct — most likely to apply finishing touch CBS Sports: "Colombia 2-0" — Suárez likely scorer in projected result Covers: "Suárez piled up 28 goals — primary beneficiary of James" Colombia's designated central striker — receives all crosses James Rodríguez feeds him — 7 WCQ assists from same channel Covers explicitly identify Suárez as "the primary beneficiary" of James Rodríguez's delivery: "In-form striker Luis Suárez, who piled up 28 goals for Sporting this season, should be the primary beneficiary of James's orchestrating ability." At 28 club goals in 2025-26, Suárez is operating in the form of his career at Sporting CP — a penalty-box striker who feeds off service rather than creating his own chances. That is precisely the role Colombia's 4-2-3-1 sets up: Díaz stretches the left channel, James feeds the central area, Suárez converts in the six-yard box. The first scorer case is built on the sequence most likely to produce Colombia's opener: a James delivery from deep to Suárez arriving into the area from the right side of the penalty box — the same pattern that delivered Colombia 28 club goals from their centre-forward this season. At +350 first scorer for the central striker in Colombia's most prolific attacking system, Suárez offers the best value-per-probability on the Colombian side after Díaz.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Luis Suárez First Scorer (+350)

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🎯 Longshot Colombia: Jhon Córdoba — First Scorer +400

Jhon Córdoba Colombia ST · Krasnodar · Starter if Suárez benched · Physical 6'3" striker 1st Goal +400 Anytime +200 CBS Sports projected XI: Córdoba as starting striker WhoScored: listed as starter alongside Díaz and Arias 6'3" physical threat — aerial danger from James set pieces Krasnodar regular starter — consistent club goal contributor If starting over Suárez: Colombia's central finisher tonight Gap between +400 first and +200 anytime = structural value CBS Sports and WhoScored both list Córdoba as Colombia's starting striker — ahead of Suárez in their projected XI. If Córdoba starts, he is Colombia's central finisher: a 6'3" physical target man who wins headers, holds the ball up against Khusanov, and provides a dominant aerial presence in Uzbekistan's penalty area. The first scorer case: if Lorenzo selects Córdoba from kick-off, the most likely opening goal scenario is a Córdoba header from a James Rodríguez set piece — delivery directly to the striker's dominant physical attributes. James had 7 WCQ assists and is Colombia's primary set-piece delivery man. Uzbekistan have not faced a physical aerial threat of Córdoba's calibre in their AFC qualifying campaign. Confirm the starting lineup before wagering — if Suárez starts, Córdoba's first scorer value evaporates, but if Córdoba leads the line, +400 for Colombia's central aerial target man from James's delivery is outstanding value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Córdoba First Scorer (+400) — confirm starts

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🎲 Uzbekistan Dart: Eldor Shomurodov — First Scorer +900

Eldor Shomurodov Uzbekistan ST © · İstanbul Başakşehir · 44 intl goals · Süper Lig top scorer 1st Goal +900 Anytime ~+500 44 international goals — Uzbekistan all-time top scorer 22 goals in 33 Süper Lig matches 2025-26 — led the league ATS.io: "best if they find a transition or set-piece opening" CBS SportsLine: Shomurodov can "play a role in Over 2.5 goals" Colombia conceded 18 WCQ goals — most of any CONMEBOL qualifier If Uzbekistan score, he is the only realistic route to a first goal Shomurodov is Uzbekistan's entire attacking plan — their captain, all-time top scorer with 44 international goals, and a Süper Lig-leading 22-goal club season to his name. He is the only Uzbekistan player who realistically scores a first goal tonight. ATS.io explicitly back his anytime prop: "Shomurodov is the Uzbekistan player most likely to benefit if they do find a transition chance or set-piece opening." CBS SportsLine note that Colombia conceded 18 WCQ goals — the most of any CONMEBOL qualifier — and specifically identify Shomurodov's ability to "play a role in over 2.5 total goals." The scenario for Shomurodov first scorer: Colombia's full-backs push high, Fayzullaev plays a diagonal behind the defensive line, Shomurodov runs in on goal in the first 20 minutes before Colombia settle. It is an unlikely scenario — Colombia 72% favourites at Kalshi — but at +900 for the Uzbekistan player with 44 international goals and a league-leading club season, this is the only realistic upset dart on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Shomurodov First Scorer (+900)

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🔮 Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan — Díaz opens, Suárez seals First Goal: Luis Díaz +275 🇨🇴

Unanimous pick · 15 BL goals · Fox Sports explicit · UZB right side exposed Díaz +275 is the unanimous first scorer pick — Fox Sports +135 anytime explicit, 15 Bundesliga goals, Colombia WCQ top scorer, and the left-vs-right structural mismatch against a WC debutant. Value picks: Suárez +350 (28 Sporting goals, primary beneficiary of James's delivery, central finisher). Longshot: Córdoba +400 — confirm starting XI, massive aerial threat from James set pieces. Uzbekistan dart: Shomurodov +900 (44 intl goals, only UZB route to first goal, Colombia's leaky WCQ defence conceded 18 goals).

Colombia vs Uzbekistan · First Goalscorer · Estadio Azteca · 10 PM ET ⭐ Luis Díaz First Scorer Unanimous pick · Fox Sports explicit · 15 BL goals · UZB right exposed +275 💎 Luis Suárez First Scorer Value · 28 club goals · primary James beneficiary · central finisher +350 🎯 Jhon Córdoba First Scorer Longshot · CBS projected starter · aerial header from James · ⚠️ confirm XI +400 🎲 Shomurodov First Scorer UZB dart · 44 intl goals · only UZB route · COL conceded 18 WCQ goals +900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Colombia vs Uzbekistan Díaz +275 · Suárez +350 · Córdoba +400 · Shomurodov +900

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Colombia vs Uzbekistan

Who is most likely to score first in Colombia vs Uzbekistan? Luis Díaz at +275 first scorer is the unanimous market pick. Fox Sports confirm him at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page and make him their explicit prop pick for tonight. FanDuel Research call him "Colombia's most dangerous attacker and the player most capable of creating a goal from nothing." TheSportsRush identify his matchup against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel as "the duel that shapes the contest." He scored 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich this season and was Colombia's top WCQ scorer with 7 goals. The tactical setup gives him the best structural route to the opening goal: James Rodríguez feeding the left channel, Díaz driving at a World Cup debutant right back who has never faced this level of attacker.

Why is Luis Suárez worth backing at +350 first scorer? Covers explicitly identify Suárez as "the primary beneficiary" of James Rodríguez's delivery — noting his 28 Sporting goals in 2025-26 and describing him as Colombia's central penalty-box finisher. James Rodríguez had 7 WCQ assists and is Colombia's primary set-piece and through-ball delivery man. The most likely first-goal sequence that doesn't involve Díaz is a James delivery to Suárez arriving at the back post or near the penalty spot. At +350 first scorer for the central striker in Colombia's most prolific attacking system against a World Cup debutant, the value relative to his anytime price of +175 makes this the outstanding second pick tonight.

What are the Colombia vs Uzbekistan FanDuel odds tonight? Colombia are -280 on the FanDuel money line, Uzbekistan at +850, draw at +370. Over 2.5 goals is -115, Under -112. Colombia -1.5 spread is +110. Luis Díaz anytime scorer is +135, Cucho Hernández anytime is +135. Kalshi gives Colombia a 72% win probability. The Over 2.5 has hit in 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches. Uzbekistan are making their first-ever World Cup appearance — Jaloliddin Masharipov is out with a back injury.