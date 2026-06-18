Colombia vs Uzbekistan Prediction, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups for World Cup 2026

Colombia ML -280 · Over 2.5 goals · Díaz anytime +135 — full expert consensus, match analysis and FanDuel picks for the nightcap at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

🌟 HISTORIC NIGHT: Uzbekistan making their FIRST-EVER FIFA World Cup appearance — the first Central Asian nation to reach the tournament. Managed by Fabio Cannavaro (2006 WC winner, Ballon d'Or). Azteca altitude: 2,250m above sea level.

KEY STATS: 🇨🇴 3rd CONMEBOL qualifying 🇨🇴 Over 2.5 in 5 of last 6 matches 🇺🇿 UZB WC debut · Cannavaro 🇺🇿 Masharipov OUT (back injury) 🏟️ Azteca: 2,250m altitude

Colombia close out Wednesday's World Cup slate at the most iconic stadium on earth — the Estadio Azteca — against Uzbekistan, who make their historic first-ever appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Under Fabio Cannavaro, the White Wolves arrive as massive underdogs, but Colombia come in with their own complications: a Copa America finalist squad with individual quality but a historically leaky CONMEBOL defence that conceded 18 goals in qualifying. The expert consensus is clear: Colombia ML is the anchor bet, Over 2.5 goals is backed by their recent pattern, and Díaz anytime +135 is the unanimous player prop pick.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (CBS Sports confirmation). Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🇨🇴 Pick #1: Colombia to Win (ML) TheSportsRush · Squawka · CBS Sports · Covers · BettorsInsider · FanDuel Research · Fox Sports ODDS -280 72% win probability — Kalshi · unanimous pick Copa America 2024 finalist · W7 last 10 Uzbekistan: WC debut · lost both warm-ups to France & Belgium Masharipov OUT — UZB's creative key man injured Colombia: 28 WCQ goals · Díaz 15 BL goals · James 7 WCQ assists CBS Sports: "Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan" · Fox: "could get out of hand" Every expert outlet backs Colombia to win — the unanimous pick across the entire board. Squawka confirm Colombia at 72% win probability via Kalshi. TheSportsRush back Colombia at -250 as their "most defensible position in the market." CBS Sports call it outright: "Colombia 2, Uzbekistan 0." Fox Sports are direct: "This could get out of hand in a hurry in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is one of the weaker sides in the tourney and will likely face a ton of pressure from a Colombia side with a high work rate." FanDuel Research are clear: "Colombia possesses a significant edge in talent and tournament experience." The class gap between a Copa America 2024 finalist and a World Cup debutant at altitude is significant — Jaloliddin Masharipov (UZB's best creative player) is also out with a back injury, further reducing Uzbekistan's ability to threaten. Colombia ML is the anchor bet of tonight's slate.

📈 Pick #2: Over 2.5 Goals CBS SportsLine · BettorsInsider · Covers · Fox Sports ODDS -115 Over 2.5 hit in 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches — CBS confirmed Colombia: 18 WCQ goals conceded — most of any CONMEBOL qualifier Shomurodov: 44 intl goals · Süper Lig leading scorer 2025-26 Colombia scored 28 goals in 18 WCQ matches Fox Sports: Colombia "could get out of hand in a hurry" CBS: projected total 2.55 goals — sits neatly above the 2.5 line CBS SportsLine confirm the Over 2.5 trend: "Five of their last six matches, both competitive and friendlies, saw over 2.5 total goals scored." BettorsInsider note the WhoScored model projects "a total of 2.55 goals — neatly above the 2.5-goal line." The case for Over is two-sided: Colombia's attack (28 WCQ goals, Luis Díaz 15 Bundesliga goals, Luis Suárez 28 club goals in 2025-26) is prolific, and Colombia's defence is their weakness — conceding 18 CONMEBOL qualifying goals, the most of any team that qualified. Shomurodov scored 22 goals in 33 Süper Lig matches and has 44 international goals — he is the Uzbekistan player most likely to nick one on a transition. The Over at -115 is the best value bet in this fixture at near-even money.

⚽ Pick #3: Luis Díaz Anytime Scorer Fox Sports FanDuel explicit · FanDuel Research · ATS.io · WhoScored ODDS +135 Fox Sports FanDuel: +135 — explicit confirmed pick FanDuel Research: "Colombia's most dangerous attacker" 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich 2025-26 7 WCQ goals — Colombia's top scorer in qualifying Scored in 3 of last 5 Colombia matches TheSportsRush: targets UZB's right defensive channel Fox Sports confirm Díaz at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page and make him their explicit prop pick. FanDuel Research are direct: "Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous attacker and the player most capable of creating a goal from nothing. His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side." TheSportsRush identify the key tactical matchup: "The duel that shapes this contest is Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel." He scored 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich this season — operating at genuine top-10 club level — and was Colombia's top WCQ scorer with 7 goals. WhoScored confirm he "scored in three of his last five matches." At +135 for Colombia's most dangerous attacker against a World Cup debutant's weakest defensive flank, this is the outstanding player prop for tonight's match.

🎯 Pick #4: Colombia -1.5 Goals (Spread) BettorsInsider · Covers · Fox Sports · WhoScored Model ODDS +110 WhoScored model: projects 2-0 Colombia CBS Sports: "Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan" explicit prediction Fox Sports: "could get out of hand in a hurry" Masharipov OUT — Uzbekistan lose their best creator +110 offers added value on the same Colombia win scenario Colombia -1.5 price is same as Colombia ML with added upside The WhoScored model projects a 2-0 Colombia victory — the spread pays +110 at that exact scoreline rather than the -280 flat money line. CBS Sports predict Colombia 2-0 outright. Covers explicitly back Colombia to win "comfortably." The class difference between these sides is not reflected by Colombia winning 1-0 — Díaz, James Rodríguez, Suárez and Arias constitute one of South America's most complete forward lines, and a World Cup debutant side that has lost Masharipov to injury cannot sustain a two-goal deficit. Fox Sports note Uzbekistan "will likely face a ton of pressure" for 90 minutes. At +110, Colombia -1.5 gives the same win probability as the money line with a bonus payout for the most likely correct score — the best combination of risk and reward of the four picks tonight.

🔮 Score Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan — Díaz & Suárez score Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan — controlled win at the Azteca CBS Sports predict 2-0. WhoScored model projects 2-0. Covers back a "comfortable, professional victory." Fox Sports warn it "could get out of hand." Colombia's attacking depth — Díaz (15 BL goals), Suárez (28 club goals), James (7 WCQ assists) — is simply a different level to a debutant Uzbekistan side missing Masharipov. Four-pick card: Colombia ML -280 (anchor) + Over 2.5 goals -115 (5 of 6 COL hit) + Díaz anytime +135 (Fox Sports explicit) + Colombia -1.5 +110 (best value, same win scenario).

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia — 4-2-3-1 · Néstor Lorenzo GK: David Ospina / Camilo Vargas DEF: Daniel Muñoz · Davinson Sánchez · Jhon Lucumí · Johan Mojica MID: Jefferson Lerma · Richard Ríos / Gustavo Puerta ATT: Luis Díaz · James Rodríguez © · Jhon Arias ST: Luis Suárez / Jhon Córdoba / Jhon Durán No injury concerns reported. Finished 3rd CONMEBOL qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador. Copa America 2024 finalist. Back at WC after missing Qatar 2022. Díaz (Bayern Munich): 15 BL goals 2025-26. Suárez: 28 goals for Sporting. James: 7 WCQ assists, 2024 Copa America Golden Ball. Colombia +220 to win Group K (Portugal -210). 18 WCQ goals conceded — most of any CONMEBOL qualifier. 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan — 4-5-1 / 4-2-3-1 · Fabio Cannavaro GK: Utkir Yusupov / Abduvohid Nematov DEF: Sherzod Nasrullayev · Abdukodir Khusanov (Man City) · Rustamjon Ashurmatov · Farruh Sayfiyev / Alijonov MID: Otabek Shukurov · Odiljon Hamrobekov · Abbosbek Fayzullaev · Oston Urunov · Abdulla Abdullaev ST: Eldor Shomurodov © (Başakşehir) 🚨 OUT: Jaloliddin Masharipov (back injury) — their best creative link. Managed by Fabio Cannavaro (2006 WC winner, Ballon d'Or). FIRST-EVER World Cup appearance. AFC qualifying: W6 D3 L1 — finished 2 pts behind Iran. Shomurodov: 44 international goals, Süper Lig leading scorer 2025-26 (22 goals in 33 games). Khusanov (Man City, €40M) anchors defence. Beat Jordan 2-0 and Costa Rica 3-1 in warm-ups. Lost 3-1 to France.

📊 Full Odds — Colombia vs Uzbekistan

Market Odds Colombia ML ⭐ -280 Draw +370 Uzbekistan ML +850 Over 2.5 Goals ⭐ -115 Under 2.5 Goals -112 Luis Díaz Anytime Scorer ⭐ +135 Colombia -1.5 (Spread) ⭐ +110 Cucho Hernández Anytime +135 James Rodríguez Anytime ~+350 Eldor Shomurodov Anytime ~+500

⚔️ Key Matchups & Context

⚡ Díaz vs Uzbekistan's right side TheSportsRush identify this as the duel that "shapes the contest." Díaz at Bayern Munich is operating at top-10 club level. Nasrullayev and the UZB right side have never faced an attacker of this calibre. This is the most dangerous structural mismatch in the match. 🎩 James Rodríguez (34) — still the key 2014 WC Golden Boot winner. 2024 Copa America Golden Ball. Seven assists in CONMEBOL qualifying. WhoScored confirm him as Colombia's creative heartbeat and back him for 0.5+ assists. At 34, he is Colombia's organiser — his delivery into Díaz's channel is Colombia's primary source of high-quality chances. 🏟️ Estadio Azteca — altitude factor (2,250m) Squawka note: "Mexico City sits at roughly 2,250 meters, and the thin air is a leveler. It saps the legs late and rewards patience, which can blunt a favourite's tempo." This explains the Under 2.5 -112 price sitting almost equally with Over -115. Neither team is an altitude native, but Uzbekistan's disciplined defensive shape at altitude could make this tighter than the odds suggest. 🚨 Masharipov OUT — Uzbekistan's creative supply cut ATS.io confirm: "The loss of Masharipov reduces Uzbekistan's ability to turn defensive spells into meaningful pressure." Without him, Cannavaro must rely on Fayzullaev and Urunov to carry counter-attacking threat — a significant step down in creative quality from their best player. 🛡️ Khusanov (Man City) — Uzbekistan's best hope Squawka identify Abdukodir Khusanov as "a €40 million signing who gives Uzbekistan a genuine top-level presence at the back." The Man City defender is Uzbekistan's best individual player and the one most capable of marshalling the backline against Colombia's attack. His ability to handle Suárez in the air and intercept Díaz's runs will determine how many Colombia score.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan · Best Bets Summary · 10 PM ET · Estadio Azteca 🇨🇴 Colombia ML Unanimous · 72% Kalshi · Copa America finalist · Uzbekistan WC debut -280 📈 Over 2.5 Goals Hit 5 of COL last 6 · Shomurodov 44 intl goals · near-even odds -115 ⚽ Díaz Anytime Fox Sports explicit · Bayern Munich 15 goals · COL WCQ top scorer +135 🎯 Colombia -1.5 Spread Best value · CBS/WhoScored project 2-0 · same win scenario +110 +110

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Colombia vs Uzbekistan Tonight — 10 PM ET Colombia -280 · Over 2.5 -115 · Díaz +135 · COL -1.5 +110

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Colombia vs Uzbekistan — World Cup 2026

What is the best bet for Colombia vs Uzbekistan tonight? The unanimous expert pick is Colombia ML at -280. Every outlet — Squawka, CBS, Covers, BettorsInsider, FanDuel Research, Fox Sports — backs Colombia to win. Kalshi gives Colombia a 72% win probability. The best value play combining the win and extra upside is Colombia -1.5 spread at +110 — WhoScored's model and CBS Sports both project a 2-0 Colombia victory. Fox Sports' explicit FanDuel prop pick is Luis Díaz anytime at +135, backed by 15 Bundesliga goals this season and Colombia's top qualifying scorer with 7 goals. The Over 2.5 at -115 is backed by the fact 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches featured more than 2.5 total goals.

Is this Uzbekistan's first World Cup? Yes. Uzbekistan are making their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance at the 2026 tournament, becoming the first Central Asian nation in history to qualify for the competition. They qualified through the AFC pathway, finishing second in their qualifying group behind Iran after a campaign that included six wins, three draws and one loss. The team is managed by Italian World Cup legend Fabio Cannavaro, who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy and the Ballon d'Or that year. Their captain is Eldor Shomurodov, the all-time top scorer in Uzbekistan history with 44 international goals.

What are the Colombia vs Uzbekistan FanDuel odds tonight? Colombia are -280 on the FanDuel money line, Uzbekistan at +850, draw at +370. Over 2.5 goals is -115, Under -112. Colombia are +220 to win Group K (Portugal are -210 favourites). Luis Díaz anytime scorer is +135 — Fox Sports' explicit FanDuel pick. Cucho Hernández anytime scorer is also +135. This is the first-ever meeting between these two nations.